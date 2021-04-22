DnB Asset Management AS Has $4.69 Million Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $122.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.32. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.43 and a 1 year high of $130.96. The company has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $617.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.64 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,345,232.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,012 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,949 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

