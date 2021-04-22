DnB Asset Management AS Has $4.85 Million Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,519 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 115,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 12,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:YUM opened at $117.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.26. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $118.97.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,668.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.95.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

