DnB Asset Management AS Increases Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 73.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,528 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 528.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Mosaic from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Shares of The Mosaic stock opened at $33.38 on Thursday. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $35.20. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of -11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.47.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

