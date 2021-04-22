DnB Asset Management AS Increases Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,610 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter worth about $233,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter worth about $5,565,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter worth about $293,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter worth about $134,000. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 2,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $310,188.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $122,762.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,655 shares of company stock valued at $4,784,245. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BBY opened at $118.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.82 and a 200 day moving average of $112.57. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.93 and a 52-week high of $124.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.19 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

BBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.05.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

