DnB Asset Management AS Increases Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $254,283,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in The Clorox by 1,577.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 768,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,186,000 after buying an additional 722,734 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in The Clorox by 494.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,534,000 after buying an additional 224,647 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel purchased a new position in The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $28,838,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Clorox by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 819,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,416,000 after buying an additional 115,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $195.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.88. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $176.73 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

CLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.41.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

