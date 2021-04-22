DnB Asset Management AS Increases Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 34,914 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $4,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,740,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,647,000 after buying an additional 922,760 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,593,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,356,000 after buying an additional 787,025 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,871,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,162,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,612,000 after buying an additional 1,707,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,322,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,773,000 after buying an additional 57,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMB stock opened at $23.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.35 and a 52 week high of $24.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average is $21.71. The firm has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. This is a positive change from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.66%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

