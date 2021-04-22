DnB Asset Management AS Invests $4.28 Million in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,281,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $255.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $271.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.70. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.99 and a 52 week high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 74.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $358.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.64 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $306.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.89.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total value of $1,029,349.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,477 shares in the company, valued at $7,833,453.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director More Avery sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.30, for a total value of $1,045,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,222 shares of company stock valued at $9,185,473 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.