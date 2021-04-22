DnB Asset Management AS Invests $4.43 Million in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Lear by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,814 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Lear by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Lear by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $180.45 on Thursday. Lear Co. has a one year low of $81.90 and a one year high of $196.26. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 102.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.32.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.15%.

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,370,641.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $3,682,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,985,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.27.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

