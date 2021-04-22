DnB Asset Management AS Makes New $4.45 Million Investment in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,453,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,334,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,925 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $714,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $99,871,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,438,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,674,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,979,000 after acquiring an additional 254,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MHK shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.06.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $201.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.79 and a 12-month high of $206.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $927,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,360 shares in the company, valued at $12,128,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,390. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

