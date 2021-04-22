DnB Asset Management AS Purchases 1,771 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,015 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,452,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,711,141,000 after purchasing an additional 34,336 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,067,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,479,575,000 after acquiring an additional 92,049 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,085,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,122,375,000 after acquiring an additional 26,913 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in ANSYS by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,391,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,959,000 after buying an additional 306,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ANSYS by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,462,000 after buying an additional 142,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

In other ANSYS news, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,206,233.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total value of $1,318,616.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,346,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,157 shares of company stock worth $5,941,768. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSS opened at $365.88 on Thursday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.53 and a 12 month high of $413.19. The company has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $339.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.90.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $627.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.78.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

