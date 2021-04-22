DnB Asset Management AS Purchases 3,587 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,807 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $177.37 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $177.40. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.68 and a 200 day moving average of $154.40.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.32.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.