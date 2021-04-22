DnB Asset Management AS Purchases 6,854 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. G&S Capital LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.84.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $541,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,587.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 494 shares of company stock worth $25,049 and have sold 48,571 shares worth $2,444,211. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $47.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.60. The stock has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

