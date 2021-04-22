DnB Asset Management AS Purchases 7,028 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,743 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in Masco by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in Masco by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 13,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Masco by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,590,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Loop Capital cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.47.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $348,087.60. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $428,039.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,319.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,080,977 over the last ninety days. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MAS opened at $64.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $38.47 and a 52 week high of $65.29.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

