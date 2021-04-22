DnB Asset Management AS Purchases 753 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $221,276,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,355,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,782 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,238,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $295,649,000 after buying an additional 878,987 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,380,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $182,302,000 after buying an additional 759,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,062,000 after purchasing an additional 736,600 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $144.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.60. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $155.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.09.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

