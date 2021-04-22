DnB Asset Management AS Purchases 94,960 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 64.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,708 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,960 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 72.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.48. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,589.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.87.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.