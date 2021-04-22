DnB Asset Management AS Raises Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 76.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,013 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS opened at $128.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.57. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of -58.26 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $466.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.98 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

In related news, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 5,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $796,264.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,429,407.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $232,407.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,685.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,428 shares of company stock valued at $8,114,785 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

