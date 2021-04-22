DnB Asset Management AS Raises Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dohj LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total transaction of $25,712.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $773,699.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,545 shares of company stock worth $2,836,392 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.04.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $274.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 128.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.35 and a 52-week high of $325.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $261.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.68.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

