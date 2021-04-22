DnB Asset Management AS Sells 5,781 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

DnB Asset Management AS reduced its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,781 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $3,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ares Management by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,917,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $231,393,000 after purchasing an additional 189,142 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,165,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,897,000 after acquiring an additional 354,435 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,600,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,280,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,984,000 after acquiring an additional 169,236 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at $47,541,000. 42.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In related news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 45,013 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total value of $2,351,479.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 197,194 shares of company stock valued at $10,172,923. Corporate insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $55.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.98, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $59.17.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $406.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.70 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.57%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

