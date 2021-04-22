DnB Asset Management AS Takes Position in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 251,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,000. DnB Asset Management AS owned 0.41% of GeoPark as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in GeoPark during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in GeoPark during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GeoPark during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in GeoPark during the 4th quarter worth $288,000. 39.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on GeoPark from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

GPRK stock opened at $16.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.58. The stock has a market cap of $997.84 million, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90. GeoPark Limited has a 1 year low of $6.32 and a 1 year high of $18.50.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $106.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.68 million. GeoPark had a positive return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. On average, analysts forecast that GeoPark Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.06%.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

