DnB Asset Management AS Takes Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,706 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter worth $151,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter worth $470,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter worth $34,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 21.5% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,346,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MSCI by 21.6% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $470.62 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $299.09 and a one year high of $475.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $429.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 70.35 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The firm had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.71.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

