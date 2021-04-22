DnB Asset Management AS Takes Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,478 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,732,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,724 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 623 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UHS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.82.

Shares of UHS opened at $147.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.93. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.64 and a 52 week high of $148.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.01%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

