DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Acquired by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.48.

DOCU stock opened at $219.36 on Thursday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.25 and a 52 week high of $290.23. The company has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.90 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. DocuSign’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total value of $1,488,802.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 208,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,480,334.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total transaction of $1,541,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,654,056.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 393,031 shares of company stock worth $90,008,534 over the last 90 days. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

