DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Purchased by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in DocuSign by 202.3% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOCU opened at $219.34 on Thursday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.25 and a 1-year high of $290.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.91.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOCU. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.48.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total transaction of $1,488,802.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,346 shares in the company, valued at $53,480,334.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total transaction of $81,851,143.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 393,031 shares of company stock valued at $90,008,534 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

