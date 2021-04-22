DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

DOCU has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.48.

Get DocuSign alerts:

NASDAQ DOCU traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $221.69. 2,070,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,161,490. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $100.11 and a 1 year high of $290.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.87 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total transaction of $1,488,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,346 shares in the company, valued at $53,480,334.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total transaction of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 393,031 shares of company stock valued at $90,008,534. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,316,000. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 491.0% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,000 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,499,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,447,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,885,000 after acquiring an additional 698,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,187,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,274,000 after acquiring an additional 680,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.