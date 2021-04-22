DODO (DODO) Reaches Market Cap of $368.96 Million

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, DODO has traded down 35.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DODO coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.34 or 0.00006430 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DODO has a market cap of $368.96 million and $57.30 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DODO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00068845 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00019297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.16 or 0.00094711 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.92 or 0.00706919 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,114.20 or 0.07926489 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00049043 BTC.

DODO Coin Profile

DODO is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . DODO’s official website is dodoex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

DODO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DODO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DODO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DODO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DODO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.