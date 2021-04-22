Dogecoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11.85 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 124% higher against the US dollar. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $39.27 billion and approximately $11.85 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000562 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.77 or 0.00514038 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005754 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000860 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 129,293,495,715 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.