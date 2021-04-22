Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $230.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price target (down previously from $239.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance raised its position in Dollar General by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 15.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 319,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,105,000 after buying an additional 42,720 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 100.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after buying an additional 12,985 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 3.0% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 41.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $216.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.68. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $172.66 and a 52-week high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dollar General will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

