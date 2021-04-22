Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,706,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 61,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.19. 16,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,891,719. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $87.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,010.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

Several research firms have issued reports on D. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.79.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

