Dominion Energy, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) – Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dominion Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on D. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $80.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.77 and a 200 day moving average of $76.09. The stock has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a PE ratio of -4,010.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $87.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 15,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 25,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

