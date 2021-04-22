Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,045,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $401,070,000 after buying an additional 79,770 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 906.8% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $394.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $435.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $369.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.40.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.33). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $428.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.24.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

