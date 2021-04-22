Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $394.80 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $435.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $369.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.40.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.24.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

