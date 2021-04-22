DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Acquires 1,871 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for about 1.2% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $1.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.87. 259,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,620,649. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $143.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $126.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

