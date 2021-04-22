DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Acquires 19,475 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 523,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 19,475 shares during the period. Suncor Energy comprises 2.7% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $10,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 172,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. CIBC increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

Shares of NYSE SU traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.24. 279,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,770,936. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.54. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of -6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.1642 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

