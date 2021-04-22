DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Cuts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,639 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 1.8% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,808,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,732,810 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.00. 711,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,910,227. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.21. The company has a market cap of $216.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.46.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays raised Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.21.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

