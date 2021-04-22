DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Has $4.63 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co decreased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Newmont by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Newmont stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.66. 227,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,068,838. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.33 and a twelve month high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $314,304.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,199,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $249,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,673.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,522 shares of company stock worth $1,609,107. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

