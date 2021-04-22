DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Has $7.44 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,062 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.8% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,389,000 after buying an additional 7,540,245 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,009,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,546,362,000 after buying an additional 2,012,367 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $38.79. 704,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,243,469. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $216.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

