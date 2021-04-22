DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Purchases 4,276 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 123,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 1.2% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 68,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,479,000 after buying an additional 21,786 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,878,000 after buying an additional 2,154,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 149,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,755,422. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.66. The stock has a market cap of $177.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.86, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $44.40.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.26.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.