DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 1,230 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lowered its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. CGI comprises 2.5% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in CGI were worth $9,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,798,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,998 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in CGI by 3.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,880,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,370,000 after buying an additional 83,430 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,736,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,466,000 after buying an additional 439,388 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,642,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,048,000 after acquiring an additional 241,151 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in CGI in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000,000. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GIB traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.67. 1,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. CGI Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.42 and a 52 week high of $87.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.32.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. CGI’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GIB shares. Barclays increased their price objective on CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Edward Jones raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Societe Generale upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CGI from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.95.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

