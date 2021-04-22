Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) fell 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.32 and last traded at $13.34. 668 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 611,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Pareto Securities upgraded Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.78. The company has a market capitalization of $553.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.26.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $88.48 million during the quarter.

In other Dorian LPG news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras sold 46,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $624,726.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,955,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,405,811. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christina Tan sold 13,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $187,407.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,784 shares of company stock worth $3,275,505 in the last 90 days. 28.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dorian LPG during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Dorian LPG by 319.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

