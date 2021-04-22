Dovu (DOV) Price Up 21.9% Over Last Week

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded down 25.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Dovu has a total market capitalization of $44.97 million and $3.07 million worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dovu has traded up 21.9% against the US dollar. One Dovu coin can currently be bought for $0.0636 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dovu alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00068819 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00019320 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00094814 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.92 or 0.00706396 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,080.50 or 0.07877347 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00049226 BTC.

Dovu Coin Profile

Dovu (DOV) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 706,812,517 coins. The official website for Dovu is dovu.io . Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dovu is blog.dovu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Dovu

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dovu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dovu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dovu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dovu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.