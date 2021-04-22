DP Poland (LON:DPP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.00

DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.62 ($0.10), with a volume of 300314 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.65 ($0.10).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.45. The company has a market cap of £44.36 million and a PE ratio of -5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.40, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

DP Poland Company Profile (LON:DPP)

DP Poland Plc owns and operates restaurants in Poland. It offers pizzas such as classic pizza, premium pizza, calzone, pasta, baked pasta, salads, appetizers, roman pizza, and desserts and drinks. It also offers ordering pizza online or by phone. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Warsaw, Poland.

