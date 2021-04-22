DPRating Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. DPRating has a market capitalization of $871,692.01 and approximately $64,503.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DPRating has traded down 27.5% against the US dollar. One DPRating coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00070909 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00020164 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.91 or 0.00732494 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00095792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,565.91 or 0.08280401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00050615 BTC.

About DPRating

DPRating (CRYPTO:RATING) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating . DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DPRating should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DPRating using one of the exchanges listed above.

