DragonVein (DVC) Reaches Market Cap of $12.32 Million

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 52.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. DragonVein has a total market capitalization of $12.32 million and $166.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DragonVein coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0803 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DragonVein has traded down 33.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,165.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $913.75 or 0.01686959 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $298.93 or 0.00551893 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00058943 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001637 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004544 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 coins. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

