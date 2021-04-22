DragonVein (DVC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $789.00

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One DragonVein coin can now be purchased for about $0.0720 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $11.04 million and $789.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 71.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,122.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $723.45 or 0.01472741 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $206.74 or 0.00420870 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00055922 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001182 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 coins. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

