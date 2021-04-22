Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Shares Gap Up to $22.14

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.14, but opened at $23.21. Dream Finders Homes shares last traded at $23.22, with a volume of 17 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DFH. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.68.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes stock. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 390,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,388,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Dream Finders Homes as of its most recent SEC filing.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile (NASDAQ:DFH)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.