Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Given a C$24.00 Price Target at Cormark

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) received a C$24.00 target price from investment analysts at Cormark in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Cormark’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on D.UN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.25 to C$24.50 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$21.21. 50,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,147. The stock has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.94, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.19. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12 month low of C$16.84 and a 12 month high of C$23.54.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

