DREP [old] Market Capitalization Tops $6.74 Billion (DREP)

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 19.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 22nd. DREP [old] has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DREP [old] has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar. One DREP [old] coin can currently be bought for $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00071755 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00020389 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001902 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.74 or 0.00733844 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00095159 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,242.38 or 0.08070803 BTC.
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00049899 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001902 BTC.
DREP [old] Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “
DREP [old] Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP [old] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP [old] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DREP [old] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for DREP [old] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP [old] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.