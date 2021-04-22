DREP Price Reaches $1.96 on Major Exchanges (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 21% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. DREP has a total market capitalization of $6.74 billion and $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DREP has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar. One DREP coin can now be bought for about $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00072501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00020223 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.93 or 0.00725283 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00095859 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,324.67 or 0.08003077 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00050794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family . DREP’s official website is www.drep.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP

