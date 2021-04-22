DSLA Protocol (DSLA) Price Reaches $0.0146 on Exchanges

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One DSLA Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. DSLA Protocol has a total market capitalization of $94.00 million and $1.83 million worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DSLA Protocol has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00068929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00019402 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00094613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $370.11 or 0.00710525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,436.23 or 0.08516595 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00048805 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Profile

DSLA is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,452,958,412 coins. DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com . The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

DSLA Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DSLA Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DSLA Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

