DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DSDVY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Get DSV Panalpina A/S alerts:

DSV Panalpina A/S stock opened at $105.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.57 and a beta of 1.03. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $106.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.99 and a 200-day moving average of $86.89.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. DSV Panalpina A/S had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 3.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DSV Panalpina A/S will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

DSV Panalpina A/S Company Profile

DSV Panalpina A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.